Monument Mining (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) Trading Up 22.2%

Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) shares shot up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.06 and last traded at $0.06, 2,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Monument Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTMF)

Monument Mining Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and other base metal mineral properties in Malaysia and Australia. The company primarily focuses on the gold deposits, as well as explores for copper, sulfur, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Selinsing gold portfolio, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, and Famehub projects; the Mengapur copper and Iron project located in Pahang state, Malaysia; and the Murchison gold portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects located in the Murchison region, Western Australia.

