Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 213.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

MNST traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 154,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,432. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.74 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

