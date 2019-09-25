Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 103,112 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,112 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,191,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,335 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.82. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,188. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.31.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.