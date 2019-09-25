Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 237.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.67. 170,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,339. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $129.51 and a 52-week high of $171.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.57.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.5373 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

