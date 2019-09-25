Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $440,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 454.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.78 and a 12-month high of $154.32.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.