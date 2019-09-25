Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 87.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,441 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 102.2% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,198,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,449,000 after purchasing an additional 140,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.64. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

