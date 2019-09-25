Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 697 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 229.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. 8,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,448. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.