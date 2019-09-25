Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 448,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,754 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,811 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 251,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 78,398 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 643,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $60.84. 3,529,914 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

