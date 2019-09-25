Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.35

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00004171 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $3,036.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00703318 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004150 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003375 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,244,407 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

