Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 98.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. 31.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 81,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

