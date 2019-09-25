Miton UK Microcap Trust (LON:MINI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $45.60

Shares of Miton UK Microcap Trust PLC (LON:MINI) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.80 ($0.61), with a volume of 228075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.90 ($0.61).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalizations of less than £150 million.

