MIG Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 419,473 Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

MIG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 419,473 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,526,000. Guidewire Software accounts for about 5.9% of MIG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MIG Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.86.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.36. 5,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.03, a PEG ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $100.41.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $358,241.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,107.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clifton Thomas Weatherford sold 9,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $1,048,581.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,047.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,521 shares of company stock worth $8,944,323. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

