MIG Capital LLC Has $28.02 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

MIG Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,923 shares during the quarter. Bottomline Technologies comprises approximately 3.9% of MIG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MIG Capital LLC owned about 1.46% of Bottomline Technologies worth $28,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,860,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,516 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 412,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 732,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Bottomline Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 2,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,253. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $123,109.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Leathe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $203,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $203,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,132 shares of company stock worth $1,855,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

