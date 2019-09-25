MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup set a $159.00 price objective on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $219.47. The stock had a trading volume of 13,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,500. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.74. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total transaction of $220,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.95, for a total value of $1,255,556.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,208,907.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,601,986. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.