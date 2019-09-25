MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after acquiring an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 468,943 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 465,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $153,268,000 after acquiring an additional 453,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,638,000 after acquiring an additional 284,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.69. 55,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,724. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.83. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $501,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $104,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.