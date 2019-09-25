MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.64 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,463.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.14. 92,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,672,471. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Activision Blizzard to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.30.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.