MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.28. 521,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.35. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.