MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 175.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 165.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

In other McKesson news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $190,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,218 shares of company stock worth $611,738. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.59. The stock had a trading volume of 33,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,935. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.