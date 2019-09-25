MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 27,672 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 36,079 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 81.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 702,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,953. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.73. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.12.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $3,151,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,862,163.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

