MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TOT. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Total by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,087. Total SA has a 12 month low of $47.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The firm has a market cap of $138.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

