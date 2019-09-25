Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Midas Gold Corp (TSE:MAX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.72 and traded as low as $0.64. Midas Gold shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 23,628 shares trading hands.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Midas Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.79. The stock has a market cap of $175.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.72.

Midas Gold (TSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Midas Gold Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Midas Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAX)

Midas Gold Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, antimony, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset is the Stibnite gold project, which is located in Valley County, Idaho. Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

