Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $33,400.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $22,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $59,000.00.

Shares of TYME stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. 6,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,720. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $193.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,066.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Tyme Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

