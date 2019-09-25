MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.20 on October 31st

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

MFA FINL INC/SH has a dividend payout ratio of 108.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect MFA FINL INC/SH to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. MFA FINL INC/SH has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.53.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

