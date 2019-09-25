Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.03). Mesoblast reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 536.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price target on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesoblast stock remained flat at $$6.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,457. The firm has a market cap of $668.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.77. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

