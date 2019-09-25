Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRUS. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 1,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. Merus has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 104.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Merus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

