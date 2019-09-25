Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Sidoti set a $74.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 13,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,904. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $66.34.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,474,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,808,468.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,569,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,530 shares of company stock worth $7,853,050. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,557,000 after buying an additional 58,186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

