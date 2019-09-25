Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Marten Transport by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 98.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Marten Transport stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,657. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. Marten Transport, Ltd has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

