Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $60.00 at Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $4.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.15. 16,544,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $884,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 70,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 770,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,598,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,396,000 after buying an additional 384,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

