Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as high as $2.01. Manning and Napier shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 2,262 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manning and Napier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $30.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Manning and Napier news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 96,928 shares of Manning and Napier stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,716.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,769.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 26,754 shares of Manning and Napier stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $49,762.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 473,683 shares in the company, valued at $881,050.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 320,329 shares of company stock worth $549,605. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Manning and Napier stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Manning and Napier at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

About Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

