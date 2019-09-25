Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, 245,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 283,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 308.89% and a negative net margin of 42.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 194.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 685,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maiden by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maiden by 553.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 220,869 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Maiden by 76.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 164,709 shares during the period. 37.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

