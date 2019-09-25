Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94, 245,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 283,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $165.86 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 308.89% and a negative net margin of 42.41%.
Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.
