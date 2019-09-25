Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,554,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 711,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 14.55% of Macerich worth $688,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,522,000 after purchasing an additional 137,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 519.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,424,000 after purchasing an additional 917,498 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $91,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Macerich from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.96.

MAC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. 587,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. Macerich Co has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

