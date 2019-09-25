M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 28,709 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,709 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,613,000 after buying an additional 838,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,818,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,962,000 after buying an additional 143,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,884,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,480,000 after buying an additional 378,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after buying an additional 117,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.39. 755,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $139.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.42 and its 200-day moving average is $128.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

