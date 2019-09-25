M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,865 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,458,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

