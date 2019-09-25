M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

In other news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. The company had a trading volume of 374,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $700.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.97%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

