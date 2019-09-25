M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $6.72 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 2.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTX stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $136.57. 624,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,002. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UTX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.67.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 19,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total transaction of $2,605,925.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,818,901.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock worth $13,787,015. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

