M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.76% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,981,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 238,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 28,911 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 158,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period.

WOOD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,885. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

