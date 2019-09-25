M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 565 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,483. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

