M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,836,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.6575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

