LockTrip (LOC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49,904.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $49,904.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00004936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, Fatbtc and Gatecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016438 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002223 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 76.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Kucoin, YoBit, Gatecoin, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

