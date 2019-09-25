Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.51

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.24. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 110,974 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $368.67 million and a P/E ratio of -12.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.09.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.