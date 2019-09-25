LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 7%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.38, approximately 863,173 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 954,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LX. ValuEngine downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.97.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,505,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 278.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 842.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 989,450 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

