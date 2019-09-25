Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) received a €55.00 ($63.95) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.73 ($70.61).

Shares of Lanxess stock traded down €1.08 ($1.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €51.92 ($60.37). 113,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. Lanxess has a one year low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a one year high of €67.50 ($78.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

