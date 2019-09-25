Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.17

Landmark Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LARK)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and traded as low as $23.87. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 936 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball purchased 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $166,158.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,934.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,865 shares of company stock valued at $183,300 and sold 15,321 shares valued at $367,891. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LARK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 19.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.