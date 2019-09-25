LANDMARK BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:LDKB) Stock Price Up 0.6%

LANDMARK BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:LDKB)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.07.

About LANDMARK BANCOR/SH (OTCMKTS:LDKB)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank, provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and municipal and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking, money market, club, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit and certificate of deposit registry service; debit cards; and home equity, term, and personal loans, as well as lines of credit.

