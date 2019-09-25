Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Up 5.9%

Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.04, 226,836 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 221,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

KRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $495.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Kraton’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraton Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $402,886.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kraton during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Kraton by 56.5% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kraton by 75.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kraton by 52.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

