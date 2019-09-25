Kleros 24 Hour Volume Reaches $727.00 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last week, Kleros has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $1.46 million and $727.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,563,810 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

