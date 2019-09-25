KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.9%.

KREF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,050. The company has a quick ratio of 637.35, a current ratio of 637.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

