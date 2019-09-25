KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (KLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$53.24. KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR has a 1 year low of A$25.70 ($18.23) and a 1 year high of A$81.00 ($57.45).
KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile
