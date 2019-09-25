KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (KLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:KLA) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$53.24. KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR has a 1 year low of A$25.70 ($18.23) and a 1 year high of A$81.00 ($57.45).

KIRKLAND/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

