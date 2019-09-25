Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Up 0.7%

Kin and Carta PLC (LON:KCT)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 82.58 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.08), approximately 24,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.80 ($1.07).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kin and Carta in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. The company has a market cap of $126.63 million and a P/E ratio of -82.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 87.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 99.22.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

