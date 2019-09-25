Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.10 and last traded at C$20.05, approximately 145,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 214,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.80.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.75 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Laurentian set a C$19.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.72.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.37.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

